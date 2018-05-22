Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 Will Have Remasters Coming to PlayStation 4

UPDATE: Famitsu has officially confirmed the three Yakuza PS4 remasters in their Weekly Famitsu magazine preview, stating that they will run at 60 fps frame rate and 1080p resolution.

Ryokutya, the Japanese gaming news blog which has been posting news from Japan’s magazines early, has just reported from the latest Dengeki PlayStation magazine issue. SEGA makes an announcement in the magazine that Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5, which were originally released on PlayStation 3, will be remastered for PlayStation 4.

While noting that these Yakuza remasters will have “improved resolutions and frame rates”, Ryokutya also lists the release schedule of each remaster in Japan as written in the magazine.

Yakuza 3: Will be released on August 9, 2018 , in Japan. Priced at 3,990 yen, it will also come with a serial code to download the game’s digital soundtrack.

, in Japan. Priced at 3,990 yen, it will also come with a serial code to download the game’s digital soundtrack. Yakuza 4: Will be released in Fall 2018 in Japan.

in Japan. Yakuza 5: Will be released in Spring 2019 in Japan.

The first Yakuza and Yakuza 2 got Kiwami remakes, and the prequel Yakuza 0 as well as Kazuma Kiryu’s final game Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is also already available. With the remasters of the three other Yakuza games, this marks that all seven mainline numbered Yakuza games which fully tell the story of Kazuma Kiryu will be eventually playable on PlayStation 4.

Another thing to note is that the English localization of Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be released in North America on August 28.

[Source: Ryokutya]