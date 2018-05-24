Tekken 7’s First Anniversary Comes With Lots of Free DLC

Tekken 7, the seventh game to Bandai Namco’s biggest fighting game franchise, has almost reached its first year anniversary. And as a way of giving back to the large community the game has, the company announced that they will be giving away free downloadable content for loyal fans!

This has been tweeted by Tekken 7’s game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada:

To TEKKEN community.

Update of FREE Content will be released (May 31).

Story Mode Costume Set, Player Customization Set, NJPW Pro-Wrestling Set, and other content will be available for free!

Please refer to the image. pic.twitter.com/Whfv2ALlho — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) May 23, 2018

If the above image still looks overwhelming, here’s a breakdown of all the available content for Tekken 7’s anniversary celebration:

Story Mode Costume Set

Blood Vengeance Outfit

Final Battle Outfit

The Evil Eye

Vagabond

Aura Set

Arm Aura

Leg Aura

Female Hairstyle Set

Wave Ponytail

Bob Hairstyle

New Japan Pro-Wrestling Set

T-shirt (BULLET CLUB x Heihachi)

T-shirt (Kazuchika Okada x King)

T-shirt (Kenny Omega x Bryan)

Hiroshi Tanahashi x Lars costume, health gauge, panel, and plate

Kuma and Panda Set

Assorted costumes for both characters

Metallic Item Set (Silver)

Assorted silver accessory items for characters

Tekken 7 is the ninth instalment on the ever popular Tekken series. The game first unveiled in Japan on the Arcades on March 2015, followed by the Tekken 7: Fated Retribution update on July 2016. The PlayStation 4 version was released on July 2, 2017. The game still follows the story of the Mishima clan and how they would engulf the world in war and destruction, but this time, we get to see know the whole story in the perspective of its “main villain,” Heihachi Mishima.

The free DLC for the game will be available on May 31, 2017, 2 days before its one year anniversary. Tekken 7 is currently available for purchase or download for the PS4.