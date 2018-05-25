Horizon Chase Turbo Review – Sega-Core Revival (PS4)

There is lots of fun to be had with Horizon Chase Turbo, especially if you’re looking for a modern successor to games that have long since been out of arcades

.

It is a worthy replacement for Out Run, in that it does everything those games did but with a shiny coat of paint and some bells and whistles that are genre-staples nowadays

. It doesn’t make any noticeable attempt to improve on that formula in anyway, though.

For someone looking for something a little more than sprinting around flat tracks in pretty places (or playing online with your friends) you may

be left

in the dust

.