Say Hello to God Eater 3’s New Female Character Claire Victorious

Bandai Namco is finally introducing the first new female character in God Eater 3, the highly anticipated sequel of their high-speed hunting action series God Eater, at the latest Weekly Famitsu magazine issue. Enter Claire Victorious, the new female character who will seem to have Charge Spear as her melee God Arc.

One of the main selling points of the God Eater series that make it popular is their appealing anime-styled characters, especially the very beautiful heroines. The first God Eater which got expanded with Burst and Resurrection had the Russian girl Alisa Illinichna Amiella, while its sequels God Eater 2 and God Eater 2: Rage Burst had Ciel Alencon as the vice-captain to the player’s team. Being the first new female character introduced in God Eater 3, Claire Victorious does look as beautiful as the past heroines.

This batch also reveals that the fourth new Aragami is named Nuada, after the first king of the Tuatha De Danann in Irish mythology. You can read Famitsu’s official preview of the article which we have translated right below:

In the June 14, 2018 issue of Weekly Famitsu (Published on May 31, 2018), Bandai Namco Entertainment will publish the latest information on the newest popular action game God Eater 3. This time they will introduce the new character Claire Victorious and the Ashborn Aragami Nuada.

Furthermore, they will explain new systems that were revealed in the demo session & development summit that was held in April 2018, such as the new action Dive and others.

God Eater 3 is currently under development by Bandai Namco and Marvelous. It will be released for PlayStation 4 and Steam.

[Source: Famitsu]