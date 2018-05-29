PlayStation Store Global Update – May 29, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Super Bomberman R ($39.99)(out 6-12)

PSVR Games

Along Together ($19.99/PS+ $14.99)

Black hat Cooperative ($9.99)

The Perfect Sniper ($14.99)

To The Top ($19.99)

Wraith ($9.99)

ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS (Free)

PS4 Games

Agony ($39.99)

Birdfcakes ($4.99)

Die for Valhalla ($9.95)

Dungeon Rushers ($14.99)

Far Cry 3 Classic (Free for Season pass Holders)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle ($49.99)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition ($39.99)

The Journey Down: Chapter One ($9.99)

The Journey Down Trilogy ($39.99)

Kabounce ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Kabounce Digital Deluxe ($19.99/PS+ $14.99)

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition ($14.99)

Metal Slug XX ($19.99)

Moonlighter ($19.99)

No Heroes Here ($14.99)

Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast ($4.99/PS+ $4.49)

Old Man’s Journey ($9.99/PS+ $8.99)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 ($14.99)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Digital Deluxe ($21.99)

SEGA Genesis Classics ($29.99)

Shift Quantum ($19.99)

Shift Quantum – Cyber-noire Edition ($26.99/PS+ $24.29)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection ($39.99)

Yoku’s Island Express ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Armored Warfare: XM1 Fox Improved Pack ($39.99)

Armored Warfare: XM1 Fox Prime Pack ($49.99/PS+ $34.99)

Armored Warfare: XM1 Fox Standard Pack ($15.99)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle Assorted DLC (Free and up)

Crossout – ‘Spectral Hunter’ Pack ($49.99)

Dreadnought Burnt Sky Coating Collection ($15.99/PS+ $11.19)

Euro Fishing: Lilies ($10.99)

Gravel Armored Operation ($5.99)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE – Decorations & Tool Upgrade ($1.99)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Season Pass ($9.99)

Minecraft Egyptian Mythology Mash-up ($5.99)

MX vs ATV All Out SLC ($2.99 and up)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Golden Outfits Pack (Free)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Season Pass ($7.99)

Shift Quantum – Official Soundtrack ($6.99)

Spintires: MudRunner – The Ridge DLC (Free)

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge – Sidecar Thrill (Free)

PS Vita Games

7’scarlet ($39.99)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon ($9.99)

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX ($14.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3