Dreams Gameplay Walkthrough Reveals How You Dream and Create

Sony takes the opportunity to uncover more Dreams gameplay. Just in case you didn’t know, Dreams is a mysterious new project straight from the folks at Media Molecule, the creative minds behind LittleBigPlanet. Sony’s info described the game as “an extraordinary open-ended experience where you can make anything, from interactive adventures and platformers, to shoot ‘em ups, puzzlers and more.” The Dreams gameplay walkthrough finally shows us more. Before you dig into that though, you might want to check out our Dreams hands-on preview.

Ever since the game popped up way back in 2013, during a PS4 reveal event, we really didn’t know much about it. Finally, we are taking a look at a lengthy gameplay walkthrough video posted over at the PS YouTube channel:

As you can see, when playing Dreams it’s rather easy to navigate your canvas (basically, a massive open space). The motion sensors of the DualShock 4 are doing their work, while objects can be grabbed with the R2 trigger. Meanwhile, holding the R1 focuses your viewpoint to an object, allowing players to move the controller to swing their viewpoint around. To cut a long story short, the controls seem intuitive and easy-to-use, which is crucial.

Also, when you look at this, you have to admit that it has Media Molecule’s signiture written all over it – a huge open world ready to be explored, cute-looking characters etc.

What do you guys think about this one?

[Source: PlayStation YouTube]