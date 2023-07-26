PS Plus Essential August 2023 Lineup Revealed

Sony has finally revealed the PS Plus Essential August 2023 lineup. The suite of games includes PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door.

Here are the PS Plus Essential August 2023 games

PGA Tour 2K23 is the newest of the three and will be available for PS4 and PS5. It is 2K’s golf game that came out in October 2022 to decent reviews, garnering a 77 average. While a rather standard golf title, it lets users play as basketball players Steph Curry and Michael Jordan (Jordan is DLC, though).

Dreams is the lone PS4-only and first-party title. Media Molecule’s latest creation pushed further in the user-generated content direction, as the game has a more robust suite of tools than LittleBigPlanet ever had. It received years of support and tons of games in all sorts of genres, both of which helped propel it to an average score of 90 on OpenCritic. Media Molecule also just recently announced that it would not be updating the game anymore, so while servers will stay up, it won’t be getting more features.

Death’s Door is the third and final title and is available for PS4 and PS5. This isometric action dungeon crawler was lauded for its art style and charming yet macabre presentation, averaging an 88 on OpenCritic. And while it didn’t quite push the genre forward, many praised the title for its mix of Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda.

All three will be redeemable from August 1 to September 4. The lineup also surprisingly didn’t leak beforehand. Regardless, the reveal for Extra and Premium August 2023 games is likely two or so weeks away.