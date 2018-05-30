New Steel Rats Trailer Introduces the Biker Gang Tasked With Saving the World

Earlier today, Tate Multimedia revealed even more on the upcoming combat racer Steel Rats, including a new trailer that reveals members of the biker gang for the first time. In the trailer, not only do we get a good look at the actual story behind the game, but we also get some glimpses of the heroes players will take over as they look to rid the world of an alien invasion.

You can check out the trailer for the game below:

As you can tell from the trailer, the general behind Steel Rats revolves around an alien invasion by a dead species of Junkbots. To find out who sent the aliens, where they come from, and why they want to wipe out humanity, you’ll have to take over as the Steel Rats, a biker gang with no choice but to defend the city.

For more on Steel Rats, check out Tate Multimedia describes the game:

Become one with your bike as you master the realistic physics-based controls of these powerful and deadly vehicles. Choose how you want to tear through the stylized and highly detailed environments of Steel Rats, traversing up, down, left and right as your bike speeds fluidly in and out of the game world, over rooftops and through enemy-infested tunnels. Join the Steel Rats, a larger-than-life punk biker gang who once ruled the streets of Coastal City and now find themselves as the last line of defense against an invading horde of destructive and constantly evolving army of junkbots. Choose your character, and unlock new special abilities and customizable bikes to fight with style through vast areas of the city in a deadly mix of speed, agility and firepower.

Steel Rats is due out in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.