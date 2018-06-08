Cross-Play Podcast Episode #8: LE3ks, Ramblings, and PrE3dictions

Cross-Play episode E3–err, I mean, eight–is live! The Cross-Play Podcast brings you the greatest collaborative podcast between PSLS and Game Revolution writers, crossing boundaries of game preferences and even platforms. This week, we’re talking about all of the E3 leaks, announcements, hopes, and predictions ahead of the show. It starts this weekend, so don’t miss our chat to see if we were right.

The Cross-Play Podcast sees worlds collide as PlayStation LifeStyle and our sister site Game Revolution come together to talk about what we all do best: games. In the eighth episode, we talk about all of those E3 leaks, like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Just Cause 4 was not leaked when we recorded this, but hey, yet another one to add to the mix). We also go over what’s been announced to be at the show already, and our predictions of what surprises may happen. We’ll also pitch our hopes into the mix, even if they are a little absurd.

This is the next episode in a weekly podcast series for PSLS and GR readers (and now listeners), with every new episode coming to you right here on PSLS every Tuesday (this is a special case, all right? E3 and all that). We’re always looking for more questions from our readers to answer in each episode, so if there’s something you wanted to ask us, then sound off in the comments section below.

If you’ve missed any episodes, listen to the full history of the Cross-Play Podcast right here.

In the next episode, we’ll be following up on E3 and our experiences with the show, whether from home or the show floor.

This episode of the Cross-Play Podcast features PSLS Editor-in-Chief Cameron Teague and Senior Editor Chandler Wood joined by GR’s Executive Editor Paul Tamburro and Lead Editor Jason Faulkner, with us covering the biggest releases of the past couple of weeks along with the biggest gaming news. Listen to the podcast with SoundCloud and YouTube below.

What did you think of this episode of the Cross-Play Podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and we’ll see you next week! Or, you know, whenever we get the next one up.