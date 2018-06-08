New Devil May Cry Vergil Figure to Debut at E3 2018

One of the lowkey coolest things about being at E3 is all the cool stuff on display. Not every company does it, but some publishers will display upcoming, available, or even legacy merchandise in fancy glass cases for attendees and investors to gawk at. Capcom especially goes hard on this practice, and often has several cases up against its walls, parallel to the line flow so everyone waiting five hours to play five minutes of Street Fighter can have something nice to look at. Asmus Collectibles has announced a new item for one of the cases, this time a Devil May Cry Vergil figure that looks nice and expensive (spoiler: it is).

The details for Vergil are as follows, from Asmus’ website:

The Vergil Sixth Scale Figure features: Authentic and detailed fully realistic likeness of Vergil from Capcpm’s Devil May Cry III Asmus Toys KP01A+ male body

Approximately 29.5 cm tall

Over 32 points of articulation Features : An authentic likeness from the game

One pair of relaxed posture hands

One pair of fist posture hands

One pair of sword holding hands Special features on Clothing: One Premium Leather blue coat with wire inserted

One neckerchief

One undervest (PVC)

One pair of long Premium Leather pants

One pair of boots Special features in weapons: One Yamato

One Force Edge Accessories: One Asmus Toys figure stand

If you won’t be at E3 2018, where the Vergil prototype will make its debut, you can pre-order it right now with a $20 deposit. The fill retail price is $199.50, and it’s planned for launch in Q4 2018.

[Source: Asmus Collectibles via Twitter]