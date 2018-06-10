E3 2018: Bethesda Unveils Starfield, First New Franchise in 25 Years

To cap off their E3 2018 briefing, Bethesda took to the stage and announced that they are currently working on a brand new “next generation title” that would be their first new franchise in 25 years. The game, called Starfield, is described as a “space epic” and while Bethesda did show off an actual trailer for the game, we still don’t know exactly what it will be about.

Of course, the most shocking thing about this – besides the fact that it’s a brand new Bethesda IP – is that Todd Howard described it as a next-generation title. Are companies already working on things for future platforms? Only time will tell. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the game above and make sure to let us know what you’d like to see from the possible game.