E3 2018: Wolfenstein and Prey VR Content Announced

During Bethesda’s E3 2018 show, a small chunk of lip service was played to some new VR content. Wolfenstein and Prey VR are happening, the former in the form of a full game, and the latter as a part of the new Prey: Mooncrash DLC.

Prey: Mooncrash‘s Typhon Hunter minigame will be playable in VR, or without. Additionally, a VR escape room minigame called TranStar VR will also be a part of the update. In this mode you’ll play as a TranStar employee and solve various puzzles in the Talos I environment.

The other project is called Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and is a standalone game. Set in 1980s Paris, you play as a renowned hacker who helps the French Resistance by hacking into Nazi war machines.