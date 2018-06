E3 2018: Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Reveal

After some fun, logistical intermission content following an entire venue change, PlayStation followed up its Last of Us Part II footage with its next big game, Ghost of Tsushima. The game looks like a wild departure from anything Sucker Punch has done before, with intense combat and stealth gameplay combined with sweeping, rural Japanese environments. No release date, or even release year at the end of the footage this time.