Call of Duty Black Ops 4: DLC Black Ops Pass not Sold Separately

With Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Activision’s DLC delivery mechanism is undergoing a big change. And, as one might predict, the fanbase is a little confused to say the least. This time around, the DLC will be packaged as the “Black Ops Pass,” and for the time being you can’t purchase it separately.

That’s right – if you have pre-ordered the standard version of Call of Duty Black Ops 4, as Activation Support suggests you’re going to want to go back to the store and change your purchase to either the Digital Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition, or the Pro Edition. The Black Ops Pass will be available standalone at a later date, but to get it on day one and reap the immediate benefits, you gotta upgrade.

Additionally, you’ll never be able to pick and choose what you want with individual DLC purchases like before. It’s all Black Ops Pass or nothing. This detail in particular is causing a lot of back and forth with the fanbase. It’s arguably a good thing, since this one-for-all approach eliminates community division as much as possible. On the other hand, nobody likes having options taken away.

It will remain to be seen how long it will take for Activision to make the Black Ops Pass available standalone, or how much it will cost. But for now, make sure to do the proper research before plunking money down for a preorder.

[Source: Activision Support]