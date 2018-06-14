Sony Shares Slide Following Community Backlash Over Fortnite Cross-Platform Issues

This smash hit game Fortnite continues to get bigger and bigger. Recently, Sony has taken a serious blow when a huge number of players complained about issues when playing the title on a Nintendo Switch console after initially using it on a PS4 console. Due to this ongoing problem, Sony shares fell 2 percent.



As always, social media served as the ideal vessel to fuel the online backlash. Gamers started to express their frustration. Many posts on Reddit saw players getting angry about the so-called “cross-play” problem. It appears that players can sign up for a Fortnite account and if they have done that on a PS4 they reported not being able to use that same account on the Nintendo Switch.

One of the main problems with that is that any in-game progress previously made in Fortnite will not be included on the Nintendo Switch.

“I was a tester on PC whos (sic) finished every season and spent hundreds of dollars on the game but nope no Switch play for me since I played once on a PS4,” one person said via a Reddit post.

These downsides do not occur with Xbox One and then the Swtich versions. Rather cheekily, an MS exec took to Twitter to have a bash at Sony for this:

Nice to see cross play and progression across Nintendo Switch and Xbox. I know many have a Switch. See you in the !! https://t.co/mMRXj2GA10 — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) June 12, 2018

Sony did issue a statement to the BBC revealing that they have 80 million monthly active users on PSN and is always paying attention to community feedback. “We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms,” said a Sony spokesperson.

This is not the only lousy situation Sony has had related to cross-platform support. The game Paladins, for example, also won’t include cross-platform play on the PS4, and that angered quite a lot of owners of Sony’s console (which has otherwise enjoyed overall positive feedback from its massive community for several years now).

[Source: CNBC and BBC]