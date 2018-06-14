New World War Z Gameplay Footage Teases Large Amount of Zombies

After announcing the game during The Game Awards 2017, we haven’t had too much information about the Saber Interactive developed World War Z come to light. Now, with E3 2018 almost over, a recent gameplay demo from the upcoming title has been released, giving us a good idea of just how we’ll be able to tackle the zombie epidemic as a team or alone.

Thanks to the new footage from the game (above), we get a great idea at not only how exploration and scavenging will go, but also how fighting off zombies and the zombie horde, in general, is handled. In the gameplay footage, a team of four make their way through a building infested with zombies before making it to the entrance. From there, we get a really great look at the sheer number of zombies that will be able to take up the screen at once, with the vicious monsters piling up on each other just to get through a door.

Here’s a brief overview of the upcoming title, courtesy of Saber Interactive:

Independent developer Saber Interactive has announced World War Z, a new four-player cooperative game inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film franchise. Featuring massive swarms of zombies who rush their living prey, World War Z is in production for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. World War Z’s co-op campaign focuses on unique survivor stories and missions around the globe, including New York, Moscow and Jerusalem. Use traps, barriers and the environment strategically to stay alive while unleashing a storm of firepower with a variety of weapons on the unrelenting hordes of the undead.

World War Z is set to launch sometime in 2018.