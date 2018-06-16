inFAMOUS Second Son and First Light on Sale on the PS Store, Less for PlayStation Plus Members

Eagerly awaiting Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima? You might want to check out the studio’s past games if you haven’t already. Both inFAMOUS Second Son and inFAMOUS First Light are currently on a PS Store sale, currently only $8.99 and $7.49 respectively. What’s better is that PlayStation Plus subscribers can get them for even less. Visit the links below to purchase them directly from the PlayStation Store (pricing in parenthesis is the PS Plus sale pricing).

inFAMOUS Second Son – $8.99 ($6.99)

inFAMOUS First Light – $7.49 ($5.99)

Both open-world adventures are great additions to your PS4 collection that shouldn’t be missed. In our review, we called inFAMOUS Second Son “an extremely well-made game overall” and praised the technical bar it set. As a standalone expansion, inFAMOUS First Light gives a much deeper look at one character that didn’t get nearly enough screen time in the original game.

Best known for the Sly Cooper series on PlayStation 2 and later the inFAMOUS series on PS3 and PS4, Sucker Punch just showed off gameplay for their first new IP since inFAMOUS launched in 2009. Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world samurai action game that puts players in the middle of feudal Japan during the invasion of the Mongols. Initially revealed at Paris Games Week in October 2017, Ghost of Tsushima does not yet have a release window. If it misses 2019, that would put it in the time period when people are predicting next-gen consoles to be revealed and released. Without committing to a 2019 release, it’s possible that Sucker Punch is giving us an early look at one of the PlayStation 5’s first games.

Will you be picking up inFAMOUS Second Son or inFAMOUS First Light on this PlayStation Store sale? Do you think Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima will release on the PS4 or the PS5? Let us know in the comments below.