Moss Giveaway – Win One of Four (4) Physical Copies

During the crazy E3 news last week, you may have missed Polyarc’s physical release of Moss. Originally released back in February as a digital-only title, Polyarc announced that they would be bringing a physical boxed version of the game to retail. If for some reason you have yet to experience Moss (or you just want to add the physical box to your collection), you’re in luck. Thanks to the kind folks over at Polyarc, we’ve got four physical PS4 copies for our Moss giveaway, just for PlayStation LifeStyle readers.

Four (4) Grand Prize Winners:

One (1) PS4 physical boxed copy of Moss

How to Enter the Moss Giveaway

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below. Tell us why you want a physical version of the game, and what you love most about Moss and Quill. Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Giveaway is for the continental United States only. Polyarc will be shipping the Moss PS4 physical copies to the winners.

The giveaway is running through Thursday, June 21, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Friday, June 22. If you are selected as a winner, we will be reaching out to you through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to receive the notification email.

On top of the physical release, Polyarc also recently released a PlayStation 4 Pro patch that adds enhancements for those players with a PS4 Pro. Even if you’ve played Moss before (and loved it as much as we did), now is a great time to jump in and experience the adventure with Quill once again. Don’t forget to play around with the photo mode while you play!

Good luck in our Moss giveaway!

