Scorn PS5 Code Giveaway for H.R. Giger-Inspired Horror Game

PlayStation LifeStyle is holding a Scorn PS5 code giveaway to celebrate the H.R. Giger-inspired horror game’s release on the console. We have five Scorn PS5 codes to give out to five winners, with each winner receiving one code.

“Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry,” reads the game’s description. “It is designed around the idea of ‘being thrown into the world.’ Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion.”

To enter our Scorn PS5 code giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until October 11 and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. Good luck to all who enter!

Scorn was played by 2 million players as of June 2023. It started out as a Kickstarter game from 2014 that was successfully funded in a second Kickstarter in 2017.