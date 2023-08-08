PS5 Cloud Game Streaming Beta Is Live With 4K Support

Sony has kicked off PS5 cloud game streaming beta for select PS Plus Premium users, complete with 4K support. The company had announced back in June back that the feature was still in “early stages.”

PS5 game streaming beta invitations being sent via email

Sony has been sending out emails to random PS Plus Premium users with a beta invite. ResetEra user ArashiGames received one such email, and posted a screenshot that shows PS5 game streaming offers a max resolution of 2160p, depending on users’ internet connection.

A number of games — nearly all first-party — are already available to stream. Beta participants can try out the following right now:

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Fortnite

Fall Guys

Destiny 2

Retrunal

Demon’s Souls

Death Stranding

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Destruction All Stars

PS Plus Premium trials

Demon Slayer

Resident Evil Village

Do note that the ongoing PS5 system software beta is being run separately. The beta codes PS Plus Premium users are receiving are specifically for cloud streaming preview. A “preview” tab should appear for participants in the PS Plus Premium section.

Sony has yet to say when PS5 streaming will become available to all Premium users.