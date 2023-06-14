PS Plus Premium Adding PS5 Game Streaming

PS Plus Premium just hits its first anniversary, and Sony is adding even more features to the service. Subscribers of this highest tier will be able to stream select PS5 games instead of having to download them.

PS5 game streaming is coming in the future

Sony announced this in the PlayStation Blog post that revealed most of the Extra and Premium lineups. It will apply to PS5 titles in the PlayStation Plus catalog, as well as trials and various digital PS5 games that players own.

There’s no official release window, though. Sony said it is currently testing the feature since it is in its “early stages” and more details will come later.

Premium subscribers can already stream some games on the service. This includes many PSP and PS1 games, some PS2 on PS4 titles, all PS3 games since streaming is the only option, and some PS4 games. If a subscriber tries to stream a PS5 game, the PS4 version will actually be streamed if it has a PS4 version.

Nick Maguire, vice president and global head of subscriptions at Sony, reiterated to GamesIndustry.biz that it was in the testing phase, but said Sony was excited about it.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Maguire. “I don’t have any more to share about it today because we’re in the testing phase and will provide more updates once it’s ready.”