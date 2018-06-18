Runbow Launches Digitally on PlayStation 4 Next Month, Physical Version Later This Year

Today, developers 13AM Games and publishers Headup Games announced that Runbow, the critically acclaimed chaos party game, will be releasing digitally for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 3rd. A retail Deluxe Version of the game – that includes all DLCs and two stickers – is also planned, but will be launching sometime in Q3 2018. A trailer showcasing the upcoming game on both platforms has been released as well, and you can check that out above.

In Runbow, players will have to pay close attention to the background color of the levels they play on. As they race against other players, platforms and objects will appear or disappear based on the continually changing background color. With so much chaos going on, you’ll need to be constantly paying attention if you want to come out as the victor. All multiplayer modes in Runbow will feature up to 9 players simultaneously online, with 8-player local multiplayer also available for those who want to host some fun party nights.

For a brief overview of Runbow and its features, check out below:

Features Go head to head with your friends, locally or online, in Run, Arena, or King of the Hill, for a colourful, crazy competition. Host a Private Game for you or your friends, or hop into an Open Party and take on the world!

Tons of costumes and indie guest characters are waiting for you to unlock, including Shovel Knight, CommanderVideo, Shantae, Lilac, and many more.

Save Poster District from the evil Satura in Adventure, and choose your own path through a massive map of over 140 single player levels.

Take on The Bowhemoth, a single, ultra-difficult challenge in the belly of a colossal beast. On your own or with friends, it’s sure to test the skills of even the toughest platforming veterans.

Hundreds of pieces of unlockable Gallery content await you, from concept art to characters, and even some hidden secrets… With nine-player online madness or with up to four players locally, five game modes, 19 guest characters, hundreds of levels, and tons of more content all in one unforgettable colorful game, this is the crazy, colour-based platformer you’ve been waiting for! Get ready to Runbow!

Runbow will launch on July 3, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.