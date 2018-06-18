Warriors Orochi 4 Release Date and New Trailer

This just in. Koei Tecmo Europe has sent word that their latest addition to the action game series, Warriors Orochi 4, now has an official European and US release date.

The game is now scheduled to land across Europe on October 19, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One and digitally on PC via Steam. People over in the United States will be able to play the hugely anticipated fighting game on October 16, 2018.

As you can see in the trailer above, the game boasts a pretty rich character roster. Yep, Warriors Orochi 4 features an amazing 170 playable characters from the Dynasty and Samurai Warriors universes. Players can dive into fights and enjoy playing alone, or with a friend.

Here’s the word:

Furthermore, this latest fusion title features the inaugural appearance of Magic abilities, allowing characters to wield phenomenally powerful and visually impressive attacks against their most challenging foes. These new-found powers come from the Gods’ most divine artefacts: the Sacred Treasures. In this distorted, merged version of their worlds, all Warriors are unexpectedly gifted with a Sacred Treasure that fuels their spell-casting attacks. Alongside their legacy moves and special attacks they can now cast ranged and targeted spells, or even combine their powers with those of an ally for truly devastating blows!

Thanks, Koei Tecmo Europe for the info.