Two New Super Neptunia RPG Characters Revealed

Compile Heart has revealed two new Super Neptunia RPG characters, in a new update to the game’s official website. The characters are named Chrom and Firin, and are both voiced by Chiaki Takahashi, who is best known for her roles in the BlazBlue and Idolmaster series, in addition to previous roles in the Hyperdimension Neptunia series.

The official website is all in Japanese of course, but Gematsu has provided translations of Chrom and Firin’s brief character bios. Chrom appears to be important to the story’s initial setup, as she’s described as being “pursued by Silkworm,” as well as meeting Neptune and leaving her with “Both Histoire and some advice.” Firin seems to be a villain of some sort, who is the one in pursuit of Chrom, and has turned the nation against 3D games, calling them evil. Yeah, Neptunia games are silly.

Super Neptunia RPG is set to release in the west this fall, following the Japanese release on September 27. This is an odd chapter in the series, as it’s being developed by a development studio based in Canada.

[Source: Gematsu]