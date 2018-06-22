Summer Games Done Quick Starts this Sunday, Get Hype

It’s that time of the year again, folks. Get hyped for Summer Games Done Quick 2018, and get hype quick because it starts this Sunday.

If you’re not familiar, Games Done Quick is a bi-annual speed-running event, that sees dozens of speed-runners and fans gather together in a hotel to run streams of myriad classic and modern games, all for the purpose of gathering charitable donations.

This summer’s event will be donating the money to Doctors Without Borders, a longtime favorite of the event. Millions of dollars have been raised by these events at this point, with the current, cumulative tally being $14 million, spread across a few different charity organizations.

You can hop over to the event’s website right now and check out the schedule. You may find your favorite game on the list, and there’s nothing like watching your favorite game broken to pieces while the audience cheers on, and the hosts read off sweet messages sent in by donors. Donations also serve as entries for several raffles that run through the event.

While Nintendo typically dominates these events, there is plenty of PlayStation love to be found as well. Standouts include Spyro the Dragon, Contra: Shattered Soldier, Titan Souls, Catherine, Kingdom Hearts, and Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy. Those titles and several more will be played on PlayStation hardware.

[Source: Game Informer]