Warframe Limbo Prime Giveaway – Win the New Limbo Prime and Other Prize Packs

“Step between the planes with the golden gentleman as Limbo Prime bends the power of the Void to his will to outwit his enemies.” That’s the description given for Warframe’s 21st and latest Prime, and 57th overall playable warframe. The long-running free-to-play game just hit its five-year anniversary in March of this year. Developer Digital Extremes keeps releasing great new content, including massive new expansions and cinematic missions, and Limbo Prime is a great way to take all of that content on. Thanks to the kind folks over at Digital Extremes, we’ve got 13 prize packs in our Warframe Limbo Prime giveaway, including a massive grand prize Limbo Prime pack just for PlayStation LifeStyle readers.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner:

Limbo Prime Access and Accessories Limbo Prime playable character Limbo Prime Glyphs Destreza Prime rapier Pyrana Prime pistol Oblivia Prime Syandana Rift Walker Prime Sigil 3,990 platinum 90-Day Credit Booster 90-Day Affinity Booster



Two (2) Second Prize Winners:

Frost Prime 5,000 platinum 300,000 credits Frost Prime Warframe



Ten (10) Runner-Ups:

Booster Pack 7-Day Resource Booster (crafting material boost) 7-Day Affinity Booster (exp boost) 7-Day Credit Booster (money boost)



How to Enter the Warframe Limbo Prime Giveaway

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, just check the Rafflecopter widget below to see various methods of entry. The more you do, the more chances you’ll have to be a winner. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Giveaway is for North America only. PSN Codes are only redeemable on NA PSN accounts.

The giveaway is running through Friday, June 29, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Saturday, June 30. If you are selected as a winner, we will be reaching out to you through the contact information provided through the above widget.

Don’t miss our own impressions of Warframe’s Limbo Prime. Our resident Warframe expert, Paulmichael Contreras, had the chance to review the latest prime in the game over the course of the last week.

Good luck in our Warframe Limbo Prime giveaway!