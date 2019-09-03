Classic dungeon crawler Torchlight II is out today on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and we’ve partnered with Perfect World to give away 10 PS4 codes for the newly released title.

Originally released on PC in 2012, the sequel to 2009’s Torchlight remained exclusive to the mouse and keyboard crowd until today. Notably seen as a Diablo III competitor, it features randomly generated dungeons for players to explore as one of four classes in co-op online multiplayer. Panic Button handled porting the seven-year old title to current consoles, and it’s not just a rehash of what’s come before. While it may be the classic hack’n’slash action players came to love, there are brand new pets and other updates designed specifically for consoles. The 2012 release was critically acclaimed, and early looks at reviews for the 2019 console iteration confirm that reception remains positive years later.

Want to win a copy of Torchlight II on PS4 for yourself?

Ten (10) Grand Prize Winners:

Torchlight II Digital PS4 Code

Digital PS4 code for Torchlight II ($19.99 value)

How to Enter the Torchlight II Giveaway

To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below. Leave a comment letting us know why you’re interested in delving into Torchlight II’s dungeons, which friends you want to take with you, and what role you’ll play. You can also follow us on Twitter and tweet out a brief message for bonus entries. The contest runs now through the day September 6, 2019. At midnight EST, all entries will be closed and we’ll be selecting a winner on September 7. Please make sure that your email address is valid. If you win, we’ll be reaching out in order to confirm the winner.

Note that the PS4 codes are NA PSN codes. Must have an NA PSN account to redeem them. If you live outside of North America, check our guide on how to set up an NA PSN account.

If you don’t manage to win a copy of Torchlight II, you can still pick it up on the PSN for $19.99. You can also get your hands on it on Xbox One and Switch (or get the original version on PC).

We have yet to review Torchlight II, but stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle for our final verdict on the game. (Editor’s Note: Our review for Torchlight II is entirely independent of this giveaway. This giveaway has no bearing on the review text or score from our reviewer.)

Good luck in our Torchlight II PS4 giveaway.