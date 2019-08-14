Even after seven years, Blizzard is still supporting Diablo III. And that support will continue, as the game will include Themed Seasons in future updates, among a number of other additions and changes. Diablo III has seen numerous expansions and patches and now Blizzard has confirmed what to expect in future iterations of the hack and slash dungeon crawler.

As announced on the official Diablo blog, Blizzard has listened to fan feedback and and expects the community to be on board with the implementation of Themed Seasons. These events will change the gameplay loop and make the game feel fresh from season to season. According to Blizzard “Our crew is hard at work crafting additional Themed Seasons, a new set for each class, dozens of Legendary powers, and some class balance changes.”

It was also revealed that these updates will release in a staggered fashion, giving the community a reason to keep checking back in. The blog post notes that Blizzard will aim to be more communicative with its fans and will continue to give updates just like it has with this most recent post. In addition, Blizzard will continue to implement the PTR and feedback system, wherein players can test future patches to ensure everything is running smoothly. This is a great way to gain valuable feedback right from the community.

Season 18 of Diablo III is expected to begin sometime in the fall/winter of 2019, although it does not have an official release date.

While Blizzard is hard at work on Diablo III updates, it’s been revealed that Diablo 4 is in development, as well. It’s unclear what its release window is, but as soon as we find out more information, we’ll be sure to let you know.

What do you make of the continued Diablo III support? Are there any features you’d like to see implemented with Season 18? Let us know!

[Source: Blizzard]