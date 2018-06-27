Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Internally Lauded as Most Innovative AC Game

On the heels of Assassin’s Creed Origins’ acclaim, AC Odyssey has big shoes to fill. For fans of the franchise, Origins represents a much needed and long-awaited return to form. Through its story, characters, and gameplay, Origins articulates everything there is to love about the series. Developers at Ubisoft Quebec aim to take this momentum and craft something far more ambitious with Odyssey.

Ubisoft Quebec is the development team responsible for AC Syndicate, the game set in Victorian London. Unfortunately, their last foray into the series didn’t light the world on fire. Following the glitch-filled release of AC Unity, audiences’ opinion on Assassin’s Creed took a deep dive. The game reviewed well, but failed to reach the commercial success to warrant another release the following year. Thus, 2016 was absent a new assassin in the gaming space.

Ubisoft Quebec has spent the last three years developing what they believe will be remembered as “the best Assassin’s Creed ever made.” Odyssey’s senior producer, Marc-Alexis Côté shares this sentiment in a “Making of” video. The three-minute long behind-the-scenes clip features developers expressing their pride in this new entry. Dialogue options, story-defining choices, and the Ancient Greece setting all works to “transform the Assassin’s Creed experience.” According to game director, Jonathan Dumont, the experience may last for upwards of 100 hours.

The 400-developer team at Ubisoft Quebec works alongside 400 other developers worldwide. No doubt everyone is doing their best to ensure the high ambitions of the studio are met.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases this fall on October 5.