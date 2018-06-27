Kingdom Hearts III Gummi Ship Content Developed by Einhänder Staff

Remember Einhänder? Well Tetsuya Nomura certainly does, and got members of that game’s original staff to contribute to the Kingdom Hearts III gummi ship levels/sections. These were often considered the weakest parts of the previous Kingdom Hearts games, so it’s cool to see people with well-renowned shoot-em-up experience on this portion of the game. This information came from a recent interview published in Japan’s Dengeki PlayStation magazine. Highlights from the interview, translated by Siliconera, are as follows:

The Gummi Ship is being developed by Einhänder director and staff. Nomura was a big fan of Einhänder and he’s looking forward to checking it out when it’s done.

The Gummi Ship has a battle specialization mode and a free movement mode. They’re calling it an open-world Gummi Ship.

There will be Gummi Ship customization with more details coming later.

The reason Square Enix went with the Hercules and Toy Story worlds for the Premiere Event was because they’re the closest to the finished product in terms of quality.

Camera rotation and such are some of the adjustments from the demo feedback that will be worked on until the last minute.

Since everything had to be made from ground-up, it’s been quite the struggle.

The difficulty of the Premiere Event demo was easier than Standard Mode and more difficult than Beginner Mode.

The order of worlds you’ll visit has mostly been decided.

Kingdom Hearts III won’t have optional worlds, as most players check them all out.

More info on New Organization XIII will be revealed bits at a time leading to its release

Those who play Kingdom Hearts Union χ and Kingdom Hearts III will get a better understanding about Marluxia.

[Source: Siliconera]