Zanki Zero: Last Beginning Gets Promising Famitsu Score

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, a JRPG published by Spike Chunsoft, has received glowing praise from Famitsu, the Japanese publication notorious for its ‘perfect’ 40/40 score. While the title didn’t quite garner the praise of some of its esteemed contemporaries, its eventual score should leave many hurriedly adding the title to their must-have list, should it get a release date in the West.

Zanki Zero which, bizarrely, features a sheep as a mascot, garnered a none-too-shabby 34/40 from the magazine. The four reviewers, as is the norm for Famitsu, gave it two nines and two eights respectively.

The title, which takes place across 13 days and features a party of 8 characters who you must control across separate chapters after the destruction of Earth, is out on July 5 in Japan but, as of writing, has not received a worldwide release date.

Other Famitsu scores from issue 1543 (!) include:

7 Days with You: The Most Precious Memory in Our Lives (PS Vita) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]

Animal Force (PSVR) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]

Defoliation (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]

Soccer On Desk (Switch) – 7/6/7/7 [27/40]

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning is surely one to keep tabs on, then. It’s got a publisher who, honestly, only brings the best and brightest of its stock to the West, so here’s hoping the Famitsu score is indication of a title we’ll be getting to grips with sooner rather than later.

[Source: Gamatsu]