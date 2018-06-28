PS4 Games Lineup Is the Best and the Broadest, Says Michael Denny

Because the Electronic Entertainment Expo is a convention behemoth, E3 2018 will continue to loom over the games industry until the next gaming conventions in August: Gamescom in Cologne, Germany; Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) West in Seattle, Washington; and QuakeCon in Dallas, Texas. And since E3 is such a giant of a convention with far too much hustle and bustle for all information to be collected, sorted, and dispersed by headless chickens in the short span of a week, details and interviews emerge from the throes of a games journalist’s desolate hard drive (or Cloud storage) days or even weeks after the Los Angeles Convention Center halls have closed its doors to video games. Such is the case with a Gamereactor interview with the Vice President of Sony Worldwide Studios in Europe, Michael Denny, who claims Sony has “not only the best lineup ever but the broadest lineup ever of games.”

During the interview, Denny, who sat across from Gamereactor editor Bengt Lemne, answered questions about the nature of Sony’s relationship with Media Molecule and the studio’s upcoming project Dreams, why the company hasn’t revealed more of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, the state of Sony Worldwide Studios (and PlayStation) as a company, and more. Toward the end of the interview, Lemne asked Denny, “You’ve always had a lot of different focuses – small, large, and different aspects. How do you balance that and make sure that the whole [PlayStation] ecosystem is taken care of?” Denny replied, “Yeah, it’s interesting you say that” before launching into the claim that Sony has the best and broadest lineup of games ever.

If you look at our current releases and our upcoming releases, I truly believe that we now have I think not only the best lineup ever but the broadest lineup ever of games. We do want to be inclusive, we do want to offer games for all our players. Of course, the core triple-A titles will always be there but doing things like PlayLink is important to us as well in terms of maybe having something for the friends and family and games that can truly appeal to a mass market. VR, we’re still so invested in as well. It’s important to give our community all these different experiences if we can. There are so many great games coming and next year as well. I think with a platform like VR, we’re still learning so much as well, and introducing new PlayLink games.

Looking at PlayStation 4’s 2018 release lineup corroborates this sweeping statement. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Battlefield V, Biomutant, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Call of Duty Black Ops IIII, Death’s Gambit, Fallout 76, Hitman 2, Just Cause 4, Marel’s Spider-Man, and more begin to round out Sony’s Q3 and Q4 windows – and that’s not even the exclusives, or the mass of games supposedly releasing in 2019. Chasm, Code Vein, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Kingdom Hears III, Knights and Bikes, Nioh 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Last of Us Part II, and far more that extend from 2018 to 2019 and beyond really highlight the breadth of experiences coming to Sony’s platform. And though an estimated 79 million PS4 units have shipped as of March 2018, Michael Denny and the rest of Sony (PlayStation and all of its developers) have a lot of tastes to accommodate in the coming months and years. If the company’s past few years are anything to go by, Sony should be able to make good on that claim.

[Source: Gamereactor]