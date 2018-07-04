The Big List of Q3 2018 PS4 Release Dates – Every PS4 Game Releasing in July, August, and September
We’re now in the second half of the year, which means we’re well on our way to the fall and holiday release season, where tons of big games hit. Ahead of the swarm of games coming later this year, July, August, and September hold a lot of hotly anticipated PS4 games release dates. Here’s every PS4 release date coming in Q3 2018.
PS4 Release Dates Q3 2018
Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (PS4) – July 3
20XX (PS4) – July 10
Blacksea Odyssey (PS4) – July 10
Defiance 2050 (PS4) – July 10
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (PS4) – July 10
Insane Robots (PS4) – July 10
MXGP Pro (PS4) – July 10
Shining Resonance Re:frain (PS4) – July 10
The Spectrum Retreat (PS4) – July 10
Earthfall (PS4) – July 14
Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (PS4) – July 14
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4) – July 17
Frost (PS4) – July 17
Mothergunship (PS4) – July 17
The Path of Motus (PS4) – July 17
Sonic Mania Plus (PS4) – July 17
Tempest 4000 (PS4) – July 17
Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (PS4) – July 17
The Persistence (PS4) – July 23
The Banner Saga 3 (PS4) – July 24
The Banner Saga Trilogy: Bonus Edition (PS4) – July 24
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 (PS4) – July 24
Runbow (PS4) – July 24
Train Sim World (PS4) – July 24
Hello Neighbor (PS4) – July 24
Apex Construct (PSVR Retail) – July 31
Castaway Paradise (PS4) – July 31
The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs (PS4) – July 31
Super Street: The Game (PS4) – August 3
Overcooked! 2 (PS4) – August 7
City of the Shroud (PS4) – August 9
Madden NFL 19 (PS4) – August 10
We Happy Few (PS4) – August 10
Brawlout (PS4) – August 14
Death’s Gambit (PS4) – August 14
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season (PS4) – August 14
All-Star Fruit Racing (PS4) – August 21
Dead Cells (PS4) – August 21
Shenmue I & II (PS4) – August 21
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PS4) – August 23
F1 2018 (PS4) – August 24
428: Shibuya Scramble (PS4) – August 28
Blade Strangers (PS4) – August 28
Fire Pro Wrestling World (PS4) – August 28
Firewall Zero Hour (PS4) – August 28
Little Dragons Cafe (PS4) – August 28
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4) – August 28
Strange Brigade (PS4) – August 28
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4) – August 28
Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (PS4) – August 31
NBA 2K19: The Prelude (PS4) – August 31
Destiny 2: Forsaken (PS4) – September 4
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) – September 4
Genesis Alpha One (PS4) – September 4
Shadows: Awakening (PS4) – September 4
Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS (PS4) – September 4
Immortal: Unchained (PS4) – September 7
NBA 2K19 (PS4) – September 7
SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy (PS4) – September 7
Spider-Man (PS4) – September 7
NBA Live 19 (PS4) – September 7
Dakar 18 (PS4) – September 11
Black Clover: Quartet Knights (PS4) – September 14
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4) – September 14
NHL 19 (PS4) – September 14
Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (PS4) – September 18
Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (PS4) – September 18
Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4) – September 21
8-Bit Armies (PS4) – September 25
Metal Max Xeno (PS4) – September 25
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4) – September 25
Omen of Sorrow (PS4) – September 25
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – September 25
Life is Strange 2 (PS4) – September 27
Code Vein (PS4) – September 28
FIFA 19 (PS4) – September 28
Are we missing any Q3 2018 PS4 games? New games are constantly being announced and release dates are often changing, so let us know in the comments below. You can also send an email to tips@playstationlifestyle.net with any corrections that need to occur.
