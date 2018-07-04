The Big List of Q3 2018 PS4 Release Dates – Every PS4 Game Releasing in July, August, and September

We’re now in the second half of the year, which means we’re well on our way to the fall and holiday release season, where tons of big games hit. Ahead of the swarm of games coming later this year, July, August, and September hold a lot of hotly anticipated PS4 games release dates. Here’s every PS4 release date coming in Q3 2018.

PS4 Release Dates Q3 2018

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (PS4) – July 3

20XX (PS4) – July 10

Blacksea Odyssey (PS4) – July 10

Defiance 2050 (PS4) – July 10

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (PS4) – July 10

Insane Robots (PS4) – July 10

MXGP Pro (PS4) – July 10

Shining Resonance Re:frain (PS4) – July 10

The Spectrum Retreat (PS4) – July 10

Earthfall (PS4) – July 14

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (PS4) – July 14

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4) – July 17

Frost (PS4) – July 17

Mothergunship (PS4) – July 17

The Path of Motus (PS4) – July 17

Sonic Mania Plus (PS4) – July 17

Tempest 4000 (PS4) – July 17

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (PS4) – July 17

The Persistence (PS4) – July 23

The Banner Saga 3 (PS4) – July 24

The Banner Saga Trilogy: Bonus Edition (PS4) – July 24

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 (PS4) – July 24

Runbow (PS4) – July 24

Train Sim World (PS4) – July 24

Hello Neighbor (PS4) – July 24

Apex Construct (PSVR Retail) – July 31

Castaway Paradise (PS4) – July 31

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs (PS4) – July 31

Super Street: The Game (PS4) – August 3

Overcooked! 2 (PS4) – August 7

City of the Shroud (PS4) – August 9

Madden NFL 19 (PS4) – August 10

We Happy Few (PS4) – August 10

Brawlout (PS4) – August 14

Death’s Gambit (PS4) – August 14

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season (PS4) – August 14

All-Star Fruit Racing (PS4) – August 21

Dead Cells (PS4) – August 21

Shenmue I & II (PS4) – August 21

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PS4) – August 23

F1 2018 (PS4) – August 24

428: Shibuya Scramble (PS4) – August 28

Blade Strangers (PS4) – August 28

Fire Pro Wrestling World (PS4) – August 28

Firewall Zero Hour (PS4) – August 28

Little Dragons Cafe (PS4) – August 28

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4) – August 28

Strange Brigade (PS4) – August 28

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4) – August 28

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – August 28

Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (PS4) – August 31

NBA 2K19: The Prelude (PS4) – August 31

Destiny 2: Forsaken (PS4) – September 4

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) – September 4

Genesis Alpha One (PS4) – September 4

Shadows: Awakening (PS4) – September 4

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS (PS4) – September 4

Immortal: Unchained (PS4) – September 7

NBA 2K19 (PS4) – September 7

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy (PS4) – September 7

Spider-Man (PS4) – September 7

NBA Live 19 (PS4) – September 7

Dakar 18 (PS4) – September 11

Black Clover: Quartet Knights (PS4) – September 14

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4) – September 14

NHL 19 (PS4) – September 14

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (PS4) – September 18

Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (PS4) – September 18

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4) – September 21

8-Bit Armies (PS4) – September 25

Metal Max Xeno (PS4) – September 25

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4) – September 25

Omen of Sorrow (PS4) – September 25

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – September 25

Life is Strange 2 (PS4) – September 27

Code Vein (PS4) – September 28

FIFA 19 (PS4) – September 28

Are we missing any Q3 2018 PS4 games? New games are constantly being announced and release dates are often changing, so let us know in the comments below. You can also send an email to tips@playstationlifestyle.net with any corrections that need to occur.

