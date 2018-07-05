Get to Know the Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk Characters in New Trailer

We’ve previously reported on Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk receiving a September release date. The dungeon crawler, which has been out for nearly two years in Japan, will finally make its way overseas, and in preparation of the Europeaon and Western releases, a new trailer has dropped introducing the game’s various characters. We’ve met Dronya and Luca before, but the trailer gets us acquainted with characters that haven’t been seen before, like Klaus, Marietta, Neldo, and many more. Check out the character introduction trailer above.

And while you’re at it, get to know Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk with the official description of the game:

After a long journey, Dusk Witch Dronya and her young apprentice, Luca, arrive in the far-off town of Refrain. Masquerading as a simple traveling puppet show, Dronya’s true goal lies at the town’s center: the Well of Khalaza. It is said that this well leads to a sprawling labyrinth deep beneath the town that is filled with wondrous treasures…as well as vicious monsters, deadly traps, and a thick, poisonous fog. None who have entered the well have ever returned…with one exception. The one man to have successfully explored the labyrinth and come back alive wrote his findings in a book called the Tractatus de Monstrum. Now in possession of this very same book, Dronya seeks to use its knowledge and her brigade of enchanted puppet soldiers to conquer the labyrinth for herself…but to what end? What mysteries does the labyrinth hold? What dark secrets lie in the shadows of Refrain? Key Features: A Massive Maze – Dive into the miasma-filled labyrinth as the Tractatus de Monstrum along with your brigade of puppet soldiers to smite monsters and uncover dark secrets.

– Dive into the miasma-filled labyrinth as the Tractatus de Monstrum along with your brigade of puppet soldiers to smite monsters and uncover dark secrets. Fast-Paced Combat! – Strange creatures and traps of all sorts will stand in your path as you go deeper in the maze. Give orders to your army and crush them with special skills!

– Strange creatures and traps of all sorts will stand in your path as you go deeper in the maze. Give orders to your army and crush them with special skills! Build an Undefeatable Army – Create your very own puppet soldiers, grant them a variety of different roles, and assign them to specialized squads to make your own unique brigade!

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk will be available on September 18, 2018 in North America for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and September 21, 2018 in Europe for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, with September 18 being a worldwide PC release.