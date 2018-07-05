Pachislot Hero Mui Mui Joins SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~

As part of a huge wave of Anime Expo announcements, that has seen several new game localization confirmations, NIS America has also announced a new SNK Heroines character. Mui Mui has joined the Tag Team Frenzy roster list, and she may be the most obscure character addition yet.

A press release from NIS America describes Mui Mui as a kung-fu master, and “successor of the Dragon Clan.” She has superhuman strength, which she can use to “break boulders and smash through wall with her bare hands!”

Mui Mui made her most recent appearance in The King of Fighters XIV, but that’s not where she came from. She’s actually the star of Dragon Gal, which is a pachislot game released back in the SNK Playmore days. It’s an interesting game as it was the first original pachislot cabinet released by SNK after it divorced from previous owner Aruze, from which the company had to purchase its IP from and later go on to win a lawsuit against. Darker times, but it’s all in the past now.

In the press release, NIS America leaves us with one more tidbit. Mui Mui is exciting and all, but the publisher has one more character planned for reveal. The fun part is, this character “might not be who you expect.” Considering the odd trajectory of Mui Mui here, it’s obvious the sky’s the limit.

SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~ is set to launch on September 7 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.