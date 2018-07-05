The Caligula Effect: Overdose Announced for 2019

NIS America has announced that The Caligula Effect: Overdose, a remake of The Caligula Effect that was originally published for the PlayStation Vita by Atlus, is coming to North America in 2019. The game is going to launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The central theme of The Caligula Effect: Overdose appears to be escapism, as the game is set in the virtual world of Mobius. This world was created by a sentient vocaloid program named Mu, and it allows its users to play the role of high school students. In this setting, the users are free to create their “ideal selves,” but of course, something isn’t right. As the player begins to regains memories from the real world, some things don’t add up as they should.

Not only does The Caligula Effect: Overdose boast stronger technical performance than its Vita counterpart, but it also brings new features to the table. This includes new story content, a new playable female protagonist, new characters and enemies, and even a “UI overhaul.”

The original Caligula Effect is a dungeon-crawling RPG that shares creative DNA with the Megami Tensei and Persona series, with the writer of the first two Persona games and the composer of much of the Shin Megami Tensei games through the 90s. The key gimmick is the ability to recruit most NPCs into your party after developing “association” with them.