Manage a School for Heroes in Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story

PQube has been in the news lately for odd reasons, but don’t let that distract you too much. PQube and developer AGATE have a new game on deck called Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story. It’s all about running a school for heroes, and it’s coming to PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC later this year.

The world of Valthirian is full of bad guys and monsters, and somebody needs to do something about it. So, the player takes on the role of a principal, newly hired to build and run an academy to train students how to be heroes.

Running the school leads to sending the students out on quests and adventures. If they make it back successfully, they’ll not only get stronger, but also bring back loot that can in turn be used to improve the school. Improving the school by enhancing buildings and adding new facilities will of course lead to stronger students. But as the school grows in power and influence, you’ll have to be careful not to end up getting involved in the local politics.

Here’s the key features, per a press release from PQube: