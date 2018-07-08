PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Digital Foundry: Technical Analysis of Ghost of Tsushima’s E3 Demo Shows ‘Stunning’ Results

July 8, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Ghost of Tsushima‘s E3 2018 demo recently underwent the Digital Foundry treatment, and the results don’t disappoint. A technical analysis notes that the Sucker Punch title looks “stunning” and stands out for its physics interaction, draw distance, post-effects, and much more.

The PlayStation 4 Pro demo renders at a 3200 x 1800 resolution with checkerboarding implemented. “The draw distance is quite unlike anything we’ve seen this generation, and even a game like The Witcher 3 with its White Orchard area had to prune back its rendering range to cope on current-gen systems,” wrote Digital Foundry.

Ghost of Tsushima‘s lighting has also earned praise. Sucker Punch’s meticulously use of different tones – from sunset to shadows – is commendable.

“You can catch streaks of god rays firing down between the dark clouds – but everything is clearly lit to show off that open space,” Digital Foundry continued. “It’s a dynamic time of day – and shadows are affected by the sun’s position, casting detailed shade from branches.”

The analysis makes note of rumors about Ghost of Tsushima being a cross-gen release, with writer Thomas Morgan concluding that Sucker Punch’s demo is proof that current-gen machines still have much to offer. As for the base PS4, Digital Foundry doesn’t anticipate any major downgrades.

Check out the video above for more.

[Source: Eurogamer]

Tags: , , ,
NASCAR Heat 3 Releasing on Consoles and PC This September
Black Clover: Quartet Knights’ Closed Beta Client Will Be Available for a Limited Time Starting Tonight
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.