Digital Foundry: Technical Analysis of Ghost of Tsushima’s E3 Demo Shows ‘Stunning’ Results

Ghost of Tsushima‘s E3 2018 demo recently underwent the Digital Foundry treatment, and the results don’t disappoint. A technical analysis notes that the Sucker Punch title looks “stunning” and stands out for its physics interaction, draw distance, post-effects, and much more.

The PlayStation 4 Pro demo renders at a 3200 x 1800 resolution with checkerboarding implemented. “The draw distance is quite unlike anything we’ve seen this generation, and even a game like The Witcher 3 with its White Orchard area had to prune back its rendering range to cope on current-gen systems,” wrote Digital Foundry.

Ghost of Tsushima‘s lighting has also earned praise. Sucker Punch’s meticulously use of different tones – from sunset to shadows – is commendable.

“You can catch streaks of god rays firing down between the dark clouds – but everything is clearly lit to show off that open space,” Digital Foundry continued. “It’s a dynamic time of day – and shadows are affected by the sun’s position, casting detailed shade from branches.”

The analysis makes note of rumors about Ghost of Tsushima being a cross-gen release, with writer Thomas Morgan concluding that Sucker Punch’s demo is proof that current-gen machines still have much to offer. As for the base PS4, Digital Foundry doesn’t anticipate any major downgrades.

Check out the video above for more.

[Source: Eurogamer]