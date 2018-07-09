Launch Skyrim into Space in the Prey: Mooncrash Full Moon Update

Today, Bethesda has announced the new Prey: Mooncrash update is now live. The first in a planned series, the Full Moon update adds new content, including weapons, mimics, and some Bethesda-branded Operators. The full list of additions in this free update are as follows:

Skyrim Theme Operator

The Evil Within Theme Operator

Striped Top Hat Mimic

Bamboo Hat Mimic

Engraved Silenced Pistol

Engraved Shotgun

Engraved G.L.O.O. Cannon

Engraved Wrench

Prey: Mooncrash, which is available now for $20, turns Prey into a procedurally-generated escape missions of sorts. You take on the role of someone running through a series of simulations on a disaster-ridden moon base, with a roster of characters that grows as you progress. When you die, you carry over certain things such as your earned skills, and the simulation only grows in complexity and challenge. And, of course, no two runs are the same as the way out, obstacles, and items all change with each attempt.

Bethesda has plans to continue supporting Prey: Mooncrash, and has stated the next update is coming in “just a few weeks.” A multiplayer update that includes VR functionality, Typhon Hunter, is also planned to release this summer.

While Prey: Mooncrash is available on its own as an add-on for $19.99, it is also available as part of the Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition bundle, which includes Mooncrash and the base game for $39.99.

[Source: YouTube]