Inazuma Eleven Ares ‘Scout System’ Sounds like Soccer Meets Pokemon

The latest game based on soccer manga Inazuma Eleven from developer level-5 is on the way, and the latest issue of CoroCoro Comic in Japan has revealed a new mechanic. The Inazuma Eleven Ares “Scout” system appears to be a recruitment tool of sorts, which allows the player to form a team from characters of a wide range of different sources.

Players will be able to use Scout to recruit team members from Raimon Junior High School, Seishou Academy, Outei Tsukinomiya Junior High, Teikoku Academy, Eisei Academy, Hakuren Junior High, Zeus Junior High, Kidokawa Seishuu Junior High, and Tonegawa Tousen Junior High.

Gematsu also notes that, while vague, Inazuma Eleven Ares will have a “command battle system with high action and psychological warfare.” How that fits into a soccer game is unclear, but we’ll see how it goes when the game launches for PlayStation 4, Switch, and mobile this fall in Japan. A special event is planned for the game on August 26, presumably with a release date in tow.

The original Inazuma Eleven game, for Nintendo DS, didn’t make it to North America until it was re-released for the 3DS years later, with many sequels remaining localized only in Europe, if they left Japan. Luckily, Inazuma Eleven Ares will be making its way westward, so look forward to more on it in the near future.

[Source: Gematsu]