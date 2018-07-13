Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Will be an ‘Action Adventure’ Unlike Any Previous FromSoftware Games

You may not immediately know the name Hidetaka Miyazaki, but you’ve sure felt his influence. The Bloodborne and Dark Souls director is embarking on a new journey with FromSoftware’s latest title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but, as he explains, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay may take the road less travelled. In fact, it might be a completely different genre entirely to the one you were expecting.

Speaking to the US PlayStation Blog, Miyazaki is steadfast in his belief that “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a different kind of game. Our previous titles have been action RPGs, this time it’s an action adventure.”

I can already hear Souls loyalists shivering from here. Worry not, however, as certain elements are returning, including, “Dynamic exploration, the violent swordfighting, and the huge number of strategic options” found in FromSoftware’s previous works.

The fact Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay also leans heavily on the use of death, even if Miyazaki insists it won’t be a crutch players can lean on is promising. But even that’s getting an updated, arguably more casual spin:

“[Death is used] for the gameplay purposes of keeping the flow good and being able to have this risky situation, to be able to use it creatively, and also that the story centers around the concept of resurrection.”

It appears Miyazaki-san is sending mixed messages about quite what to expect. It sounds part Souls-lite and part its own beast entirely. It’s the action adventure label that may stick in the craw of many, though. Many will be hoping we’re not treated to a diluted experience, even if Miyazaki hints as much by stating “even if you’re not insanely good at the game, you can figure out how to get through it if you think about it.”

Curveball or something else entirely? Let us know what you make of Miyazaki’s words down below!

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]