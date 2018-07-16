Sony Unveils New PS4 Model with Possible Minor Internal Tweaks

Though the PlayStation 4 has been on store shelves for nearly five years, the PlayStation 4 slim – pictured above – was introduced only two years ago, formally entering the market on September 15, 2016. These newer, slim models – starting with 500 GB before getting a hard drive increase to 1TB – slowly began to replace the original model of the PlayStation 4, eventually becoming the standard PlayStation 4 most consumers end up purchasing in retail stores like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and the like. And according to a report by DualShockers, you’ll start to see a new batch of PS4 slims replace the current, available models.

As stated in the report, “Most versions of the ‘slim’ base PS4, which previously carried the model number CUH-2100, have now been changed to CUH-2200.” For those who are paying attention, only the second digit in the model number is different. This suggests that this change is a minor tweak in the system’s innards, as price, weight, size, and power all remain unchanged. “[The] console still [costs] 34,980 yen [approximately $311 USD] + taxes for the 1 TB model, and 29,980 yen [approximately $267 USD] + taxes for the 500 GB model. This, alongside the fact that only the second digit of the model number was changed, indicates a minor revision in the internal components that is normally implemented to lower manufacturing costs. This kind of minor change is unlike cases in which the first digit is altered, which usually [indicates] a major redesign. An example is when the original PS4 (CUH-1XXX) evolved into the slimmed-down version (CUH-2XXX).”

So the change is incredibly minor. According to DualShockers, “When this kind of small revision happens, the new model normally filters to stores worldwide gradually, depending on stocks of the previous model and region. Regional models will show differences in the last two digits [of] their code.” You’ll start seeing them in retailers in the coming weeks and months, but these minor tweaks hint that Sony is only trying to cut the manufacturing costs as to continue to pump out the system at a rapid rate. Clearly, the supply is able to meet the demand, but perhaps Sony wants to supply to dominate the demand. Either that or Sony is attempting to recoup the loss the PlayStation 4 was first reportedly selling at.

It remains to be seen what this change will signify. We’ll keep you updated if Sony provides an explanation for the change.

[Source: DualShockers]