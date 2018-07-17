Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Mode Gets Story Trailer

We’re only a couple months away from the full release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And in these coming months, more information about Treyarch’s upcoming first-person shooter has slowly been trickling out. First, we were made aware of a possible leak that revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode, Blackout, would only support 60 players instead of the traditional 100. Then we found out the dates for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s beta, which includes both the traditional multiplayer and the new Blackout mode (both happen separate from each other, with Blackout having nothing but a vague September start date). Now, we finally get our first real look at what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4′s Zombies mode will be all about in a new story trailer, which can be viewed above.

According to a press release, “Scarlett Rhodes is out to solve her eccentric father’s mysterious disappearance. With the help of three loyal outcasts, she’ll fight waves of the undead and uncover a prized relic wielding an extraordinary power that threatens all of humanity.” Furthermore, as stated in the press release, it seems that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will deliver the biggest “Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and Easter eggs that its fans have come to expect.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 12, 2018.