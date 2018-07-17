This Week in Importing: July 17 – Time to Dust Off Your PS2

It’s a new week and with that comes new import game deals from Play-Asia. This week we go back in time and dust off that legendary PS2 console with two releases on sale this week, Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne and Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 FES. There is also a good selection of PS4 and PS Vita titles to check out. Don’t forget to also take advantage of the Ultimate Summer Sale, going on now.

This weekly sale lasts through July 24, 11:59 (GMT +8). These import game deals are available while supplies last, so if you are wanting to jump on some great deals, then make sure to head on over to Play-Asia and start shopping. It’s worth noting that some Japanese and Asia games will include an English translation, but not all do. Please do make sure you check what region the game is from, as it may not include English subtitles. Also be sure to use the code below to get an even better deal on your purchase!

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan to take advantage of any of these deals and look forward to more deals next week.