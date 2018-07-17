Spyro Reignited Trilogy Soundtrack Possibly Being Worked on by Stewart Copeland

I can’t begin to explain how happy this news makes me. Developers Toys for Bob, via the Spyro Reignited Trilogy Twitter account, has posted a picture of Stewart Copeland, drummer of The Police and, latterly, composer of the soundtracks for the first three Spyro games on the original PlayStation, seemingly working on the music for September’s remake.

While some of the first-look Spyro 2 gameplay may have left some feeling cold, there’s bound to be a warm, fuzzy, nostalgic feeling upon hearing the news that Stewart Copeland could be back on soundtrack duties. As of yet, nothing’s been confirmed but it’d be utterly ridiculous (and a pretty bad PR move) if Toys for Bob indulged in a spot of trolling at this stage. The SDCC 2018 hashtag even hints at a reveal during the Spyro Reignited Trilogy panel this Thursday.

For now, we’ll have to comfort ourselves with the percussion perfection that is the original Spyro set of soundtracks. Have you got a Copeland-composed favorite? Let us know down below! For me, nothing can quite beat Midday Gardens from Spyro 3 for the incessant earwormery (yes, I’m making up words now) of its beats.