Devil May Cry 5 Devs Detail 60fps Photorealistic Action and More

The key developers on the Devil May Cry 5 team share details on this upcoming action-adventure, hack and slash, third-person shooter in “a big feature in this week’s issue of Famitsu magazine. Our friends at Siliconera pulled out the highlights of the interview, the most interesting were the strategies the team is using to create the ultimate experience as they attempt to “make Devil May Cry 5 the peak of action games in the Heisei period (1989 to April 2019).”

There are plenty of action games out there but the games that stand out in the genre are the ones that control smoothly and have the cinematography/story to pull players into the experience. The Devil May Cry 5 team knows this well and are placing an emphasis on photorealism and music to enhance the combat experience.

In terms of visuals Capcom is 3D scanning both people and clothing to create something as lifelike as possible. At the same time, “they’re working on a consistent 60 fps for a high-speed battle feel that you can only get from Devil May Cry.” Because Devil May Cry 5 is going to be such a photorealistic game some tweaks to the action had to be made: “Previously, the focus was on response so players were able to motion cancel, but for Devil May Cry 5 it’ll read the input but it won’t simply skip through the animation of the previous action.” This is to avoid the awkward visual that would come from motion skipping.

Sound plays a key role in creating excitement amidst the hack and slack action. The musical cues encourage the player to step up and trying something more daring as “the background music changes as you pull off combos. For example it’ll change to a B melody then to a C melody to hype things up. That means unless you do something cool, you might get stuck on a repeat of the A melody.” This is important because it helps avoid players doing the bare minimum and potentially having a boring experience as a result. Additionally musical rhythms creates gameplay rhythms that enhance the fun and immersion.

While Devil May Cry 5 is 75% done, we still only have a few plot details and have yet to get a release date. We know the game takes place just a few years after Devil May Cry 4, so that Nero is “at the top of his game in body and mind.” The dev team makes it a point to mention that “the relation with Nico and her tattoos is a secret.” That combined with the mystery of Nero trying to reclaim something he lost and Dante having left someone behind (perhaps that third playable character) leaves plenty to our imaginations.

We should be getting more information when Capcom shares their playable demo of Devil May Cry 5 at GamesCom 2018.

