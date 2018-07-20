Smash Bros. Clone Brawlout PS4 Gets Release Date

With the Smash Bros. hype at an all-time high as we eagerly await Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s December 7, 2018 release date, many a developer wants to get a piece of the brawler pie. Angry Mob Games is one such developer, as the studio released its take on Nintendo’s fighter back in 2017 for Nintendo Switch and PC. Now, a full year later, the developers have announced via a YouTube video that Brawlout will land on PlayStation 4 in August, so you people without Nintendo systems will finally have a Super Smash Bros.-like experience to play. Don’t beat your friends up too much or you’ll make them rage quit and break your controller. That’s never a good thing. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

According to a post published by Push Square, “The game includes a couple of guest characters from other indie titles, such as the Drifter from Hyper Light Drifter, and Juan from Guacamelee. The above trailer also confirms that Yooka and Laylee from, er, Yooka-Laylee will be joining the fray.” Yes, Playtonic Games’ chameleon and bat combo – clearly inspired by Banjoo-Kazooie’s bear and breegull combo – will be battling it out against apes, birds, feline, Yeti, and other animals. The duo does join other guest characters the Drifter from Hyper Light Drifter and Juan from Guacamelee, but there’s no word on what other other characters from other games will make an appearance.

Though it’s been available for over a year on both Nintendo Switch and PC, Brawlout will finally step into PlayStation 4 rings on August 21, 2018.

[Source: Push Square]