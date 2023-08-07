Red Dead Redemption PS4 Release Date Confirmed

Following weeks of rumors, Rockstar Games has confirmed a Red Dead Redemption PS4 release date. This version of the game, which falls under the Rockstar Games Presents moniker, will also include the Undead Nightmare DLC expansion and will be available for purchase as soon as next week. A native PS5 version is not planned.

Red Dead Redemption will be released digitally on PS4 on August 17. A physical edition will hit retailers on October 13. Both versions will be priced at $49.99. Rockstar has asked players to wish list the game on the PlayStation Store to receive a notification for when pre-orders go live.

While a native PS5 version is not available, the game can be played on PlayStation 5 consoles through backward compatibility. Although the title will also be making its way to Nintendo Switch, there is no mention of a port for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. This is likely because Red Dead Redemption is already playable on those two consoles as the Xbox 360 version of the game is available through backward compatibility. Unfortunately, those hoping for a complete remaster will be disappointed in today’s news.

Rockstar Games failed to mention whether the game’s other expansions — Outlaws to the End, Liars and Cheats, and Legends and Killers — would be included alongside Undead Nightmare as part of the package because this is a single-player adventure, as noted by the company’s official press release. In other words, this port will include no multiplayer.

The only new feature that has been confirmed is that there will be a handful of newly-supported languages: Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

Both the full game and Undead Nightmare have been converted by Double Eleven Studios, a studio well known for porting games to new platforms. Most recently, the studio has brought Rust and RimWorld to PS4 and Xbox One.