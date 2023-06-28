Red Dead Redemption 1 Remaster Rumors Might Be True After All

A Korean rating board entry has led to a fresh wave of speculations that a remaster of 13-year-old Red Dead Redemption 1 is finally on the way. RDR released on the PS3 in 2010, and was never ported over to the PS4 or PS5 despite persistent rumors over the years that it was being remastered.

Why Red Dead Redemption 1 fans have been hoping for a PS4, PS5 remaster

In October 2022, RDR officially became unplayable on PlayStation platforms. The game was originally playable via PS Now and later via PS Plus Premium, but Sony eventually pulled it from the service. This left PS4 and PS5 players no way to play RDR since neither of the two consoles are backwards compatible with the PS3.

Now, Gematsu reports that the Korean rating board has published a fresh entry for RDR with a classification code that’s reserved for console and PC games.

Interestingly, reports emerged a year ago that Rockstar canned RDR Remaster after GTA Trilogy’s poor reception. That report was corroborated by Kotaku a few days later, with an addendum that RDR Remaster wasn’t entirely off the table.

Rockstar barely ever comments on rumors and speculations, but it’s only a matter of time before we find out what the Korean rating refers to.