Red Dead Redemption Website Changes Further Fuel Remaster Rumors

There have been many rumblings regarding a Red Dead Redemption remaster. And now Rockstar Games itself is contributing to the rumors by updating some Red Dead-related parts of its website.

Plus, Rockstar included RDR1 to the Ratings list of the modern site modules.



RDR1 Original site doesn't use those modules. Suggesting a site update.



PS3, Xbox 360 and Switch were newly added as platform buttons (CTA)



Rockstar insider Tez2 tweeted that

Rockstar insider Tez2 tweeted that Rockstar’s site update added new references within its game list, one of which was something called “Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver).” It also has a codename of RDR1RSP, which Tez2 speculated could mean something along the lines of “Red Dead Redemption 1 Remastered Single Player.” The new logo also looks like the 2010 original but with “Rockstar Games Presents” at the top.

Tez2 also noted that Rockstar added Red Dead Redemption to the ratings list of its modern site nodules. This is something the original Red Dead Redemption site doesn’t have, and now also includes the PS3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch.

Tez2 went on to explain in plainer terms that the original Red Dead Redemption site is seemingly being refreshed to look like the Grand Theft Auto Online site and that new platforms buttons were added. They speculate that a Red Dead Redemption remaster would come to the Switch and the original versions might be be relisted. However, outside of putting them on PlayStation Plus Premium, Sony doesn’t relist native PS3 games.

It’s possible that this is just some small refresh to the site, but there have been many other reports and rumors surrounding an updated version Red Dead Redemption is in the works. A new entry for the game popped up on a Korean ratings board in June, the same ratings board that leaked the Grand Theft Auto remasters. Sacred Symbols’ Colin Moriarty said shortly after that someone showed him confirmation that a Red Dead Redemption remaster is incoming. Take-Two also noted that it was planning to put out two “new iterations” of previously released titles before March 2024.

This is a turn from other reports that came out after the disastrous launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Tez2 and Kotaku reported that Rockstar shelved plans of remastering Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV following that debacle.

Players have been asking for a Red Dead Redemption remaster for years. The beloved open-world title was pulled from PlayStation Plus Premium in October 2022 and never came to PC. And while not natively playable on modern PlayStation consoles, it is, however, backwards compatible on Xbox systems, meaning Xbox One X and Xbox Series X|S owners get to play it at 4K.